HITT, John:

John passed away peacefully in the company of his family at Wellington Hospital on Tuesday 29 October 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara. Loved and cherished Dad of Claire and Jackie. Awesome stepdad to Stephen, Jacqui and Andrew (Germany). Treasured Grandad John of Cole & Daniel, Amy & Matthew, Ella & Finn, and Louis. Beloved brother of Veronica, Tony and Rodney (dec). Lovely uncle to Philip, Karen, Nicky, Simon (dec) and Roger, and their families in the UK. Adored father-in-law of Brad, Hayden and Julie. Loved brother-in-law of Sue and Jim (dec) and their families. Special friend to Denise and David. Many thanks to the staff at Mary Potter Hospice (Kapiti), the District Nursing Team and Ward 5 North, Wellington Hospital for their kind and caring attention to John and his family. In accordance with John's wishes, a private farewell took place on Monday 4 November. Messages for "The Hitt Family" may be sent to PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.

