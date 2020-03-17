HIGGINS, John Mervyn:
On 15 March 2020, John passed away peacefully, aged 82 years, after 10 years battling dementia. Father to Mark, Katherine, Marc, Patrick, Julie, and Michelle, and good friend of Dorothy.
May you be free now and dancing amongst the stars.
Messages to the Higgins family may be left in John's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A private cremation and memorial will be arranged. For further details please contact Mark on [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 17, 2020