HICKS, John Robert Owen:
Of Papakowhai, Wellington on Saturday 30 May 2020, age 75. Dearly beloved husband of Dianne. Adored Father of Melissa, Stephen, Philip, Richard, David and Bronwyn. Father-in-law of Tony, Jane and Dave. Treasured Grandad of Katelyn, Ainsleigh, Bianca, Georgia, Riley and Dayna. Great-Grandad of Porscha and Carter. Loved brother of Maureen and Mike, Lynda and Jim. There will be a celebration of John's life at St Theresa's Church, Plimmerton on Thursday 4 June at 11.00am. Due to current restrictions, attendance is limited to invite only. A burial will follow at Whenua Tapu Cemetery. Messages c/o Gee and Hickton Funeral Directors PO Box 50514 Porirua.
