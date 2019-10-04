HENDERSON,
Dr John Trolove:
Born 3rd February 1946, passed away on 30th September 2019. John was the dearly loved husband of the late Robin Henderson. Loved and cherished father of Sacha Fell and Nadia Henderson; adored pop to Arthur, Libby, Edward and Casey. Loved son of Marigold and Ronald Henderson, stepson of Jude Henderson. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of David and Wendy Henderson, Michael and Ellie Henderson, and Pamela Brownlie. Son-in-law to John and Betty McKnight, and brother-in-law to John and Karen McKnight. Much loved and respected father-in-law to Dan and Scott . He was also loved by his nieces and nephews.
We love you and
will miss you so much.
In accordance with John's wishes, a private funeral and burial service in Gisborne has taken place.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 4, 2019