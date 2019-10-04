Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Dr John Trolove:

Born 3rd February 1946, passed away on 30th September 2019. John was the dearly loved husband of the late Robin Henderson. Loved and cherished father of Sacha Fell and Nadia Henderson; adored pop to Arthur, Libby, Edward and Casey. Loved son of Marigold and Ronald Henderson, stepson of Jude Henderson. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of David and Wendy Henderson, Michael and Ellie Henderson, and Pamela Brownlie. Son-in-law to John and Betty McKnight, and brother-in-law to John and Karen McKnight. Much loved and respected father-in-law to Dan and Scott . He was also loved by his nieces and nephews.

We love you and

will miss you so much.

In accordance with John's wishes, a private funeral and burial service in Gisborne has taken place.







HENDERSON,Dr John Trolove:Born 3rd February 1946, passed away on 30th September 2019. John was the dearly loved husband of the late Robin Henderson. Loved and cherished father of Sacha Fell and Nadia Henderson; adored pop to Arthur, Libby, Edward and Casey. Loved son of Marigold and Ronald Henderson, stepson of Jude Henderson. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of David and Wendy Henderson, Michael and Ellie Henderson, and Pamela Brownlie. Son-in-law to John and Betty McKnight, and brother-in-law to John and Karen McKnight. Much loved and respected father-in-law to Dan and Scott . He was also loved by his nieces and nephews.We love you andwill miss you so much.In accordance with John's wishes, a private funeral and burial service in Gisborne has taken place. Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers