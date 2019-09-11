John HANNIFIN

Guest Book
  • "He was an amazing man, and did such a lot for us many years..."
    - Paul and Fran Dibble
  • "an exceptional man"
  • "Dear Margaret and family. My thoughts and love are with you..."
    - Fran Manahi
  • "Thank you for all the support and love you have given our..."
    - Camille Hearfield
  • "HANNIFIN, John Byron: Adored husband of Margaret, beautiful..."
    - John HANNIFIN
    Published in: The Dominion Post
Death Notice

HANNIFIN, John Byron:
John died on Saturday, 7th September 2019 after a sudden and short illness. He leaves behind his loving and loved wife and many loved and loving children and grandchildren and extended family and wonderful friends. We are very grateful for the exceptional, expert and compassionate care from Doctors, Nurses and support staff at the Palmerston North Public Hospital. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for John at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 197 Broadway Ave, Palmerston North, on Thursday 12th September at 10.00am. The Mass will be followed by a private burial.
Your thoughts and Prayers are greatly appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 11, 2019
