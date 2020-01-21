John GROCOTT

Guest Book
  • "To Lola and family, this is truely a sad time to hear of..."
    - Sandra French
  • "Will miss yr company on Saturdays when you came down to..."
    - Cathy Hyland
  • "Wonderful contributor to our game of basketball. Grateful..."
    - Dene Robinson
  • "Our thoughts and happy memories of many I am sure are with..."
    - Paul Yesberg
  • "One of the "nice guys" in senior ChCh club cricket of the..."
    - Chris Fowles
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Shirley Boys' High School Theatre
209 Travis Road
North New Brighton, Christchurch
View Map
Death Notice

GROCOTT, John Wesley:
"The end of a great innings"
Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in his 83rd year. Dearly loved husband of Lola, treasured father and father-in-law of Sara and Mark, David and Philippa, Eve and Kevin, and Tim and Lara, adored and fun-loving grandad of Olivia, Simon, Alex, Grace, Anna, William, Kate, Amy, and Ella. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online only to Nurse Maude Hospice bit.ly/jwgrocott1801. Messages may be sent for the Grocott Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. The Service for John will be held at the Shirley Boys' High School Theatre, 209 Travis Road, North New Brighton, Christchurch, on Thursday, January 23, at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.