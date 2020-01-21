GROCOTT, John Wesley:
"The end of a great innings"
Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in his 83rd year. Dearly loved husband of Lola, treasured father and father-in-law of Sara and Mark, David and Philippa, Eve and Kevin, and Tim and Lara, adored and fun-loving grandad of Olivia, Simon, Alex, Grace, Anna, William, Kate, Amy, and Ella. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online only to Nurse Maude Hospice bit.ly/jwgrocott1801. Messages may be sent for the Grocott Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. The Service for John will be held at the Shirley Boys' High School Theatre, 209 Travis Road, North New Brighton, Christchurch, on Thursday, January 23, at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 21, 2020