GRIFFITH, John Rex:
On 24th August 2019 passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Lansdowne Park, Masterton, in his 84th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Winifred and special friend of Marilyn. Loved father and father-in-law of Jackie (deceased), Sue, Johnny & Lou, Simon & Sophie and loved granddad of Maddie, & James; Sara, Lydia, Rachael, & Ellie; Lucy, & Matt; Callum, & Cameron; and of his great- grandson Angus. Messages may be sent to the family, C/- PO Box 745, Masterton 5840. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of John's life in St. Matthew's Anglican Church, Church Street, Masterton, on Wednesday 28th August 2019 at 2.00pm.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 26, 2019