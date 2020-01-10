GREIG, John (Nobby):
Of Shannon. Died 8th January 2020, aged 62 years. Devoted husband and best friend of Mary-Jane. Proudest Dad and Dad-in-law of Kristy and Daniel, Amy and Aaron, Rhys and Danielle. Bestest Grandad in the world of Liam, Dylan, Ethan, Matthew and Baby Girl (Isla). A celebration of our John's life will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin, Tomorrow, Saturday 11th January 2020, at 11.00am. Donations please to Arohanui Hospice. Thanks must be given to Dr Maria and Queen Street Surgery, Kerri and the team at Arohanui Hospice and Jean Harris.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 10, 2020