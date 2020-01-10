John GREIG

Guest Book
  • "To a very special brother in law, uncle and great uncle...."
  • "John, all the time I've known you you have been devoted to..."
    - Shirley Williams
  • "Thank you John for being in our lives and enriching us with..."
  • "GREIG, John: On 8 January 2020, aged 62 years. Dearly loved..."
    - John GREIG
    Published in: The Dominion Post
Service Information
Harvey-Bowler Funeral Services Ltd
284 Oxford St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063682954
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Harvey-Bowler Funeral Services Ltd
284 Oxford St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Death Notice

GREIG, John (Nobby):
Of Shannon. Died 8th January 2020, aged 62 years. Devoted husband and best friend of Mary-Jane. Proudest Dad and Dad-in-law of Kristy and Daniel, Amy and Aaron, Rhys and Danielle. Bestest Grandad in the world of Liam, Dylan, Ethan, Matthew and Baby Girl (Isla). A celebration of our John's life will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin, Tomorrow, Saturday 11th January 2020, at 11.00am. Donations please to Arohanui Hospice. Thanks must be given to Dr Maria and Queen Street Surgery, Kerri and the team at Arohanui Hospice and Jean Harris.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.