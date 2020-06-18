GOODWIN, John Hunter:
On Saturday 13th June 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved father of Ann, Karen and Stephen, and Linda. Dear friend of Margaret. Dearly loved brother of Annie, Margaret, Janet, James (all deceased), and Peter, also a loved uncle. Loved and cherished Grandad of Rachel, Chantelle, Emma, James, Matthew, Sharlene, Tyree, Ryan, Levi, Tammy, Abbey and their partners. Great-Grandad of Jarren, Lilia, Blaze, Kaila, Tamsin, Sofia, Mateo, Camila.
A treasured life well lived with patience, dedication and kindness. We will miss you greatly. Rest in peace, with our aroha and love.
First Principal of Taitoko School for 20 years. Grateful thanks to the Madison Rest Home Levin for your care of our precious Dad over the past 3 years. A service will be held for John at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street, Levin, on Saturday 20th June, at 11.00am, to be followed by interment at The Avenue Lawn Cemetery, Levin. Messages to C/- 547 Queen Street, Levin 5510.
Published in Dominion Post on June 18, 2020