GIDDENS,
John Thomas (Jack):
Peacefully on 1 August 2019 at Ranfurly Manor, Feilding, surrounded by family. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Daphne. Much loved Dad of John, Raelene, and Elaine. Lovely Grandad of Rachel and Cameron, Jason, and Marlena. Grandad Jack to his four great-grandsons. A service to celebrate Jack's life will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Monday 5 August 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery, Lethbridge Road, Feilding.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 3, 2019