John GIANNOULIS

Service Information
Service
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Greek Orthodox Church
3 Hania St
Mt Victoria
Death Notice

GIANNOULIS, John (Yianni):
Passed away peacefully, in his 87th year, on Tuesday 7 July 2020, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Vaso (Vasiliki) for 60 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Eleni and Kevin, Steven and Kathy. Treasured papou of Ben, Yianni and Sam. Loved brother-in-law and uncle of Peter (dec), Kathy, Demos and Anna. Beloved brother and uncle to his seven siblings and their families in Greece. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Greek Orthodox Church would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Friends and family are invited to attend the funeral service at the Greek Orthodox Church, 3 Hania St, Mt Victoria, Wellington, at 11.30am on Friday 10 July 2020, followed by burial at Mâkara Cemetery.


Published in Dominion Post on July 9, 2020
