GARLAND, John Heathcote:
Reg. No. 4212749 Flying Officer, 20 Squadron, RNZAF (Pacific). In his 98th year. On 20 May 2020, at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village, Napier. Beloved husband of the late Judy and dearly loved father and father-in-law of Angela and Craig Thomas (Irwell, Canterbury), and Russell and Felicity Garland (Hillsborough, Waipukurau). Loved 'Granna' of Philippa, Alastair, Andrew and Charlie, and Nicholas, James and Anna, and his ten great-grandchildren. Loved special friend of Elizabeth Powdrell. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Waiapu Anglican Cathedral, 28 Browning Street, Napier, on Tuesday, 26 May 2020, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Livestream is available at www.dunstalls.co.nz. No flowers by request. All messages to the Garland Family may be sent c/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on May 23, 2020