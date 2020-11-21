FULTON,
John Edward Ross:
On 17 November 2020, aged 83, John passed away as a result of an accident in Levin. He was the much loved and cherished husband of Diana, and the adored father of Jocelyn, Elizabeth & Fiona; father-in-law of Scott Johnson and Brendan Hands and grandfather of James, twins Kimberley & Sydney along with Joseph and twins Luke & Toby. His parents were the late Noel & Magdalene Fulton of Ashburton. He will also be sorely missed by his younger sisters Juliet Bellingham and Rosalind Lambrechtsen. John was a highly regarded Consulting Electrical Engineer who was still actively involved with work projects. Messages may be placed in John's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 7123, Wellington South. In lieu of flowers, donations to the City Mission, PO Box 7477, Wellington, would be gratefully appreciated. The funeral service is to be at Old St Paul's, Mulgrave Street, Thorndon, Wellington on 4 December, at 11.30am, and will be followed by private cremation. The service will be live streamed, details regarding this will be posted in John's tribute bookat www.tributes.co.nz this coming week.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 21, 2020