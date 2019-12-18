FROST, John Leslie:
On December 17, 2019, peacefully at Fergusson Rest Home, Upper Hutt; aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Mavis for 62 years, and father of Rosemary, Leslie, Andrew and Shirley. Proud Grandad of his 5 grandchildren and great-grandad of 15 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Fergusson Rest Home for their support. A service to celebrate the life of John will be held in Kingswood, Cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10:00am followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent to "the Frost family", c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 18, 2019