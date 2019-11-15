FORTUNE,
John MacDonald:
(R551730, British Merchant Navy, 1951-54) Of Tawa. On Thursday, 14th November 2019, peacefully at Sevenoaks Rest Home, Paraparaumu. Aged 91 years. Beloved husband and soulmate of Norma for over 64 years. Treasured father and father-in-law of Christine & John, Rod & Wilailak, Russell and the late Carole, and the late Jeff. Loved Grandpops and Pa of Kelly, Emma, Hayley, Stephen, Todd, Holly-ann, Rochelle, and Kacy, and of his 9 great-grandchildren. Adored son-in-law of the late Nana Rose. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 2.00pm, on Tuesday, 19th November, to be followed by a private cremation. Messages for the Fortune Family may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254. In lieu of flowers, donations for Dementia Wellington, PO Box 39393, Lower Hutt 5045, would be appreciated.
