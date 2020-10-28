FEEHAN, John Morgan:
19.01.1949 – 24.10.2020
Aged 71
Peacefully in the loving arms of his family. Much loved husband of Michelle. Beloved Dad and father-in-law of Clinton & Hinemarie, Danny & Janine, Riki & Christina, Lance & Angela and Brett & Taryn. Much adored Grandad and Pops of Sydney, Safari, Charlize, Logan & Taylor, Jaxson, Kelsey, Isabella & Millie, Amelia & Levi, Charlotte Morgan, Payton & Lexi. Great-Grandad of Isla Grace. A much loved brother-in-law and Uncle, "UJ". Special thanks to St Kilda Care Home in Cambridge for their care, love and support. A celebration of John's life will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home, 49 Seddon Road, Frankton, Hamilton, on Saturday 31st October at 3.30pm. All messages to 31 Webster Road, Tamahere 3284, Hamilton.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 28, 2020