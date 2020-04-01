FALCONER, John Stuart:

Passed peacefully on 26th March 2020, at Eldon Lodge, Paraparaumu. Formerly of Wellington and Gore. Aged 93. Loving husband for 62 years of Wynn (Winifred). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Timothy and Silvana, Jane, Fiona and Phil, and Murray. Loved grandfather of Natalya, Lauren and Liam, Graham, James, Tarryn and Victoria. NZ Met Service 1949-1988, and life member of the Kapiti Aviation Museum. The family are very grateful to the staff at Eldon Lodge for all the help and care provided to John. Due to the current circumstances a private family farewell has been held. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date to celebrate John's life. Messages can be sent to: The Family, 404/107 Thorndon Quay, Pipitea, Wellington 6011.

"Enjoy your forever flight in your Tiger Moth"

