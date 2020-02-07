John EADES

Guest Book
  • "We Are Thinking Of You And Your Family Marie At This Sad..."
    - Keith Field
Service Information
I C Mark Ltd
547 Queen S
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063688108
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Levin Returned Services Clubrooms
Devon St
Levin
View Map
Death Notice

EADES,
John Stanley Hamilton:
Regt. No. 648292 1st Bttn NZ Regt. L/Cpl Malaya. Of Levin. Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 5 February 2020, aged 82 years. Treasured husband of Maureen (Marie). Loved father and father-in-law of Steve & Carmel, Mark & Lisa, and Angela (dec'd). Adored Grandfather of Corey & Hayley, Keelan and his great- grandchildren. A celebration of John's life will be held at The Levin Returned Services Clubrooms, Devon St, Levin on Monday 10 February 2020 at 11.00am followed by private interment at The Avenue Cemetery, Levin.

logo
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.