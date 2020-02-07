EADES,
John Stanley Hamilton:
Regt. No. 648292 1st Bttn NZ Regt. L/Cpl Malaya. Of Levin. Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 5 February 2020, aged 82 years. Treasured husband of Maureen (Marie). Loved father and father-in-law of Steve & Carmel, Mark & Lisa, and Angela (dec'd). Adored Grandfather of Corey & Hayley, Keelan and his great- grandchildren. A celebration of John's life will be held at The Levin Returned Services Clubrooms, Devon St, Levin on Monday 10 February 2020 at 11.00am followed by private interment at The Avenue Cemetery, Levin.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020