DUGGAN,
John Hugh (Jack):
On 20 February 2020, passed away in Wellington, NZ, aged 92 years. Formerly of Bendigo, Ballarat and Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Dearly loved son of (Hon) Daniel Joseph Duggan and Elizabeth Cushing, brother to Madeline, Genevieve, Danny and Kate (all dec). Husband to Margaret Mary Duggan (dec), father to Stephen, Jane and Matthew (dec), father-in-law to Sharryn and Allan. Poppi to Brent, Danielle and Renee.
(Wellington) Manager Prudential Insurance, Past president of: Insurance Institute, Hataitai Bowling Club and Southern Sea Divers, Dunedin. Poet, author, scuba diver, gardener.
A special thank you to the staff of Rita Angus Retirement Village, Dr Ciandra Keenan, Dr Scott Barker, Dr Jamie Evans and the staff of Wellington Hospital. The respect and gentle care you all showed our Dad/Poppi is very much appreciated. Thank you to the many friends in Dunedin and Wellington including the Kio Rd neighbours and parishioners of St Joseph's, Mt Victoria. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Regional Children's Hospital appeal would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A funeral will be held for Jack at the Church of St Joseph, Brougham Street, Mount Victoria, Wellington, on Tuesday 25th February at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 22, 2020