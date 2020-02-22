Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral 1:00 p.m. Church of St Joseph Brougham Street Mount Victoria View Map Death Notice



John Hugh (Jack):

On 20 February 2020, passed away in Wellington, NZ, aged 92 years. Formerly of Bendigo, Ballarat and Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Dearly loved son of (Hon) Daniel Joseph Duggan and Elizabeth Cushing, brother to Madeline, Genevieve, Danny and Kate (all dec). Husband to Margaret Mary Duggan (dec), father to Stephen, Jane and Matthew (dec), father-in-law to Sharryn and Allan. Poppi to Brent, Danielle and Renee.

(Wellington) Manager Prudential Insurance, Past president of: Insurance Institute, Hataitai Bowling Club and Southern Sea Divers, Dunedin. Poet, author, scuba diver, gardener.

A special thank you to the staff of Rita Angus Retirement Village, Dr Ciandra Keenan, Dr Scott Barker, Dr Jamie Evans and the staff of Wellington Hospital. The respect and gentle care you all showed our Dad/Poppi is very much appreciated. Thank you to the many friends in Dunedin and Wellington including the Kio Rd neighbours and parishioners of St Joseph's, Mt Victoria. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Regional Children's Hospital appeal would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A funeral will be held for Jack at the Church of St Joseph, Brougham Street, Mount Victoria, Wellington, on Tuesday 25th February at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.







DUGGAN,John Hugh (Jack):On 20 February 2020, passed away in Wellington, NZ, aged 92 years. Formerly of Bendigo, Ballarat and Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Dearly loved son of (Hon) Daniel Joseph Duggan and Elizabeth Cushing, brother to Madeline, Genevieve, Danny and Kate (all dec). Husband to Margaret Mary Duggan (dec), father to Stephen, Jane and Matthew (dec), father-in-law to Sharryn and Allan. Poppi to Brent, Danielle and Renee.(Wellington) Manager Prudential Insurance, Past president of: Insurance Institute, Hataitai Bowling Club and Southern Sea Divers, Dunedin. Poet, author, scuba diver, gardener.A special thank you to the staff of Rita Angus Retirement Village, Dr Ciandra Keenan, Dr Scott Barker, Dr Jamie Evans and the staff of Wellington Hospital. The respect and gentle care you all showed our Dad/Poppi is very much appreciated. Thank you to the many friends in Dunedin and Wellington including the Kio Rd neighbours and parishioners of St Joseph's, Mt Victoria. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Regional Children's Hospital appeal would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A funeral will be held for Jack at the Church of St Joseph, Brougham Street, Mount Victoria, Wellington, on Tuesday 25th February at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers