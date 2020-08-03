DUCKETT,

John Edward Henry:

On 31 July 2020 at home with his family, aged 73. Dearly loved husband of Veronica (nee Dagg) for 50 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Matthew (deceased), Robert and Ye, Jeremy and Sarah, Amanda and Ross Barclay. Much loved grandad of Joel and Rocky; Stefan, Kortnii and Joe, Casey and Daniel, Jennifer, Annika, Moy and May; Maddison; Benjamin and Gemma. Loved great-grandad of Baileigh-Rae, and Connor. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Judith and the late Eddie Stammers, Keith (deceased) and Sue Duckett, Catherine and Trevor Burkhart, Frank and Jan Duckett, Colleen and Brian Taylor, Ian and Janice Dagg, Marty and Linda Dagg, Ana and George Workman, Allison and Lisa, Yvonne Hopewell and Greg Harker. Loved uncle John to his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance in appreciation of the many visits to John. A Service to celebrate John's life will be held at Masterton Community Church, 117 Ngaumutawa Rd, Masterton, on Wednesday 5 August at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Live-streaming of the service is available through Masterton Community Church Facebook page.





