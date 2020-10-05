DOWNING, John Ian:
Loved husband of Ann. Treasured dad and father-in-law of Amanda and Kerry, Julie, Cristie and Jason. Loved Grandad to Alisha, Sam, Kyle, Ben, and Gragra to Kaleb and Isobel, and Great-Grandson Bison. A service will be held at Beachside Conference and Events Centre, 70 Beach Road, Tahunanui, Nelson, on Tuesday, 6th October 2020 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated, thank you.
https://www.nelsonhospice.org.nz/donate
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 5, 2020