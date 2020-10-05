John DOWNING

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Beachside Conference and Events Centre
70 Beach Road
Tahunanui
Death Notice

DOWNING, John Ian:
Loved husband of Ann. Treasured dad and father-in-law of Amanda and Kerry, Julie, Cristie and Jason. Loved Grandad to Alisha, Sam, Kyle, Ben, and Gragra to Kaleb and Isobel, and Great-Grandson Bison. A service will be held at Beachside Conference and Events Centre, 70 Beach Road, Tahunanui, Nelson, on Tuesday, 6th October 2020 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated, thank you.
https://www.nelsonhospice.org.nz/donate

Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 5, 2020
