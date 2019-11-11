John DOUGAN

Service Information
Gary Pickering Funerals Ltd Masterton
1 Waltons Avenue
Masterton, Wellington
5810
063777160
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 a.m.
The Village Chapel
4-6 High Street
Kuripuni
Death Notice

DOUGAN, John Gray (Jack):
Peacefully at Kandahar Rest Home on 8th November 2019, aged 93. Loved husband of the late Shirley. Loved father and father-in-law of Shane & Jenny, Tina & Steve, and Dean & Vicky. Loved Grandad of Stacey, Clint, Kelly, Mark; Kirk, Trent, Shannon; Courtney, Paige, Logan, Clayton, and Deanna, and loved Great-Grandad. A celebration of Jack's life will be held in The Village Chapel, 4-6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton, on Thursday 14th November 2019 at 11.00am. Messages to 399 Black Rock Road, RD 6, Masterton 5886.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 11, 2019
