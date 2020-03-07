DEVENPORT,
John Alex (Jack):
03.11.1926 - 04.03.2020
In loving memory of Jack, loved husband of the late Shirley, father and father-in-law of Steven & Gail, Carol & the late Keith, Sue & Eric, Allen & Kathy. Loved grandfather to many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. We would like to thank the lovely staff of Woburn Masonic Home for their care and support of Dad. A service for Jack will be held at Riverside Services Cemetery, Masterton, on Monday 9 March 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 7, 2020