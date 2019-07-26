DESIMONE,
John Joseph (Jack):
Peacefully at Te Hopai Home, on 24th July 2019, in his 84th year. Partner of his dearly departed partner Dorothy and a loved honorary member of the Horsfield family. Special thanks to the staff of Te Hopai for their care of Jack. Messages can be placed in Jack's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service for Jack will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home, Crematorium Chapel, on Saturday 27th July, at 11.00am.
Published in The Dominion Post on July 26, 2019