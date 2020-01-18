DERBIDGE, John Charles:
1940 - 2020
On Monday 13th January John passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Judy, adored father of Marc and Sarah and father-in-law of Titania Tong and John Brakenridge. Treasured Poppa John of Jonty, Ollie, George and Sasha and much loved brother of Ian. In accordance with John's wishes, a private family service has been held. Special thanks to the wonderful, caring staff at Nurse Maude, Merivale, and their district nurses. Correspondence C/- Derbidge family, PO Box 25-160, Christchurch 8144.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 18, 2020