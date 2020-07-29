DELLABARCA, John Joseph
(Giovanni Giuseppe):
7.8.1941 - 28.7.2020
Cherished husband and soulmate of Ann for 56 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Chris & Kerry, Lisa & Guy, Nick & Ange, Mia & Hugo. Adored Grandad Johnny of Jess, Sam & Ben; Ella, Finn & Lucy; Gaby & Ollie. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 1.30pm, on Friday 31st July, at Sts Peter & Pauls Church, Knights Rd, Lower Hutt.
"The Santa Maria della Lobra has sailed from Rona Bay".
All messages to "the Dellabarca family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from July 29 to July 31, 2020