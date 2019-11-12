DAVIS, John Stanford:
Passed away peacefully on 10th November 2019 at his home surrounded by his family after a short illness. Much loved husband of Fay for 61 years. Beloved father of Sandy, Wayne, Lance, Ross and Neil. He will be sadly missed by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"Don't worry John, we got the cows back in off the road."
A celebration of John's life will be held at the RSA Clubrooms, Easton Street, Foxton, on Thursday 14th November 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Anderson Funeral Services
FDANZ Foxton
