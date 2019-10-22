DAVIDSON,
John Wilson (Harley):
Of Wainuiomata. Suddenly on Friday 18th October 2019. Husband of Janice for 42 years. Father of Rachael & Lance, Kevin and Patty and Hayden. Loving and precious Poppa to Kiara-Leigh, Maddison and Toby. Much loved brother to Ann, Pauline and Jocelyn (deceased). Much loved brother-in-law to Stephen & Michelle, Carolyn & Brendan, Peter & Savann, Sueanne & Craig, Gina and Giuseppe, Brendan, Michael and Gerald. Loved uncle to many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. A funeral service to celebrate John's life will be at the Wainuiomata Rugby Club, Moohan Street, Wainuomata, on Thursday 24th October 2019 at 2.00pm. Private cremation to follow.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019