CRIVELLO, John William:
Peacefully at Hutt Hospital on Monday 24th August 2020. Dearly loved and darling husband of Marge for 53 years. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Dean and Anne (Lower Hutt), David and Tracey (Queensland), Scott (Lower Hutt), Todd and Belinda (Melbourne). Dearly loved poppa to Liam, Jack, Benjamin, Noah, Joshua, Taylor, Anthony and Nesha. Loved brother-in-law of Peter and David, his nieces, nephews, family, and friends in Australia. Messages to the Crivello family may be left in John's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. A private family service and cremation took place on Friday 28th August 2020, at Harbour City Funeral Home.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 29, 2020