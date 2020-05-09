Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service To be announced at a later date Death Notice



John Connelly:

(Wellington Watersider/0454 of 46 years) 76 years young, died peacefully on Thursday, 7th May 2020, at home, Summerset Aotea, surrounded by his loving family. Cherished husband of Carol for 55 years, adored father and father-in-law of Michelle and Tomas, Chris (dec) and Kate, and Michael and Annie. Treasured grandad of India and Jade, Jake, Stevie, Sam and Lucy, and Miya. Much loved friend of many. A big thank you to Mary Potter Hospice, to Ruth and her team and the wonderful district nurses for their amazing support and care.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be sent to PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington 6242 or

www.marypotter.org.nz/support-us/donations/

Messages can be sent to "The family of John Cowan" c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A private cremation for John was held today and a memorial service will be announced at a later date for family and friends to celebrate his life.







