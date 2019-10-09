COLLINS, John Francis:
(ex Royal Marines). Of Levin. Passed away peacefully after a long struggle, on Sunday 6th October 2019, aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband of Ann. Much loved father of Georgina, and loved grandfather of Jackson and Veronica (Ronnie). Much loved brother of George (England), and Linda (dec). Very special thanks to John Houlihan for his ongoing love and support over many years. You are invited to celebrate John's life at a viewing on Saturday 12th October 2019 between 1.00pm and 2.00pm at The Funeral Home, 547 Queen Street East, Levin. A private cremation will take place thereafter.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 9, 2019