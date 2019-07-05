Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John CLARKE. View Sign Death Notice



On Wednesday, 3rd July 2019, peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, after a long battle. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Val; loved father of Tony (deceased), Jackie and Richie; loved grandad of Anna; Kieran and Nathan and also his great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been involved in John's care over the years. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Arohanui Hospice and these may be left at the service. A service for John will be held at the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club, Queen Street, Dannevirke, on Monday 8th July at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Mangatera Lawn Cemetery, where Tony's ashes will also be interred with his father.







CLARKE, John Francis:On Wednesday, 3rd July 2019, peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, after a long battle. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Val; loved father of Tony (deceased), Jackie and Richie; loved grandad of Anna; Kieran and Nathan and also his great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been involved in John's care over the years. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Arohanui Hospice and these may be left at the service. A service for John will be held at the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club, Queen Street, Dannevirke, on Monday 8th July at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Mangatera Lawn Cemetery, where Tony's ashes will also be interred with his father. Published in Dominion Post on July 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers