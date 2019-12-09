CAULTON,
John Telford Stapleton:
Died surrounded by his family at Mary Doyle Life Care, Havelock North, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Evie, and loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Bridget, Julie and Jeff, Philip and Amanda, Mary and Ken. Adored grandfather and great-grandfather to his 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Reeve House for their loving care of John. A service for John will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, 24 Te Mata Road, Havelock North, at 2.00pm on Friday 13 December 2019. Messages to The Caulton Family, PO Box 8688, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 9, 2019