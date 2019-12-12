John CAMERON

  • "Hi Paul and John, really sad to hear the news, the pub is..."
    - Colin Jackson
Death Notice

CAMERON, John Robert:
Légion d'honneur (Minesweeper on vessels BYMS2250 and MMS242, WWII). Peacefully at Mt Herbert House, Waipukurau, on 10 December 2019, aged 95. Treasured uncle of Nick, John, Paul, Joc, Andrew and Fiona. Loved father of Pat, Robert (dec) and Philip. Adored "Uncle John" to his extended family and great friend to many. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service for John will be held at the Porangahau Country Club on Monday, 16 December at 5.00pm. Messages to:- The Cameron Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 12, 2019
