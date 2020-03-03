BYERS,
John Reginald (Reg):
On February 27, 2020, peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt; aged 70 years. Much loved father of Crystal and Courtney and father-in-law of Cameron. Proud Grandad of Harper, Peyton, Grayson and Hudson. Loved brother of Norma. Greatly missed by Karen, Jorja and all his extended family in NZ and the UK. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated at
www.teomanga.org.nz. Family wish to thank Te Omanga for their special care and support. A celebration of Reg's life will be held in Kingswood, Cnr King & Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent to "the Byers family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 3, 2020