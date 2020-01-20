John BRIGHT (1944 - 2020)
  • "On behalf of Beryl's family, we would like to say that John..."
    - Janine Gunn
  • "Will sadly be missed my love to kevin and Brian and..."
    - Suzanne Butler
  • "Will be sadly missed by all who knew him, a great friend to..."
  • "A great friend to many, will be sadly missed by all who..."
  • "Our thoughts are with family and friends. John was a great..."
    - Dianne Haswell
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Rosewood
415 Queen St
Masterton
Death Notice

BRIGHT, John Arthur:
2.9.1944 - 17.1.2020
Peacefully at Masterton Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Yvonne. Loved father of Kevin, Brian and loved father-in-law of Katrina. Loved brother of Joyce, Fran, Mary and the late Alan. Loved and adored by his 7 grandchildren.
"Will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends.''
Messages to the family may be placed on tributes.co.nz. John's service will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen St, Masterton, on Wednesday, January 22, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
