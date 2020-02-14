BOYCE, John Morrison:
'Johnny B', King of the Sounds, slipped away below the waterline on 11 February 2020. Loved father of Raymond and Tee, Peter and Shon, and Papa of Kiani, Kupa and Jared. Loved uncle of Karen and Philippa, friend to many and a true Sounds character. Messages to 35A Redwood Street Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Many thanks to the dedicated staff and management of Seaview Rest Home. A Funeral Service for John will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Picton, on Monday 17 February at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 14, 2020