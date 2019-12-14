BLY, John:
Of Paraparaumu. Peacefully at Eldon Lodge on Sunday 8 December 2019. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Starr. Loved father of the late Steven. Dearly loved step-father of Neita, Keri, and Shane. Loved Grandad of his 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Dearly loved brother of Ross & Lesley, Diane & Bruce (dec), Gill & Gary, Jeanette (dec) & Doug, and all his nieces and nephews. In accordance with John's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. Sincere thanks to the team at Eldon Lodge for their love and care.
