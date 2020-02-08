BLATHWAYT,

John Keith Wynter (Jock):

On 4 February 2020. Barrister and Solicitor of Masterton, aged 79. Dearly loved husband of the late Sally. Much loved father and father-in-law of Julia and Nick (Paremata), Wynter and Bevan (London), and Robert (Blenheim). Loved Granman of Henry, Ben, and Wynter; Jordan, Lachlan, and Solomon. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Gerald and Sue, Gretchen and John Hunter, Judith Fyfe and Tony Hiles. Loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Jock's life will be held at St Matthew's Church, Church Street, Masterton on Friday 14th February at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. A Donation to Red Cross Wairarapa in Jock's memory would be appreciated, either sent to P O Box 218 Masterton 5840 or left in the church foyer. Messages to the family may be sent C/- PO Box 2055 Masterton.





