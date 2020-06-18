BLACKFORD,
John Vernon David:
Passed away 16 June 2020; aged 81 years with family present. Dearly loved husband of the late Pam. Adored Dad of Sharon, Gary and Kevin. Loved father-in-law of Margot. Beloved grandad of his many grandchildren. Dearly loved brother of Peter and Helen. A private family farewell is being held. Messages c/- PO Box 50514, Porirua.
"Dad will be greatly
missed by us all"
Published in Dominion Post on June 18, 2020