BECK, John:
Of Paraparaumu, formerly of Tawa. Peacefully at Metlifecare Coastal Villas on Wednesday 11 December 2019. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Teeny, and of the late Dawn. Loved father and father-in-law of Greg, Christina & Cameron, and Anita & Tony. Loved Opa of Georgia and Jasmine; Haidee and Nick; and Darcy and Louisa. Loved by Hans (dec), Stephen, Eddie and their families. Special thanks to Coastal Villas and their amazing team for Dad's care. In line with Dad's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 14, 2019