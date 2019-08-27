BEARDOW, John Edward:
On August 25, 2019, peacefully at Winara Rest Home, Waikanae. Aged 82 years. Beloved husband of Norma. Loved step-father of Gael & Russell Purchase (Australia), Lynne & Steve Best (Palmerston North), Kaye & Graeme Wood (Australia), Jill & Bill Massey (Alexandra), and Tracy Baxendine (Australia). Loved Grandpa to his 13 grand-children and great-grandpa to his 22 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Waikanae Presbyterian Church, Ngaio Rd, Waikanae, on Friday, August 29 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation at Kaitawa Crematorium.
