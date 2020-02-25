BARTOSH, John Lawrence
(Bart, Barty):
On Saturday 22 February 2020 at Hutt Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Pat for 58 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Mandy and Terry, Craig and Lisa. Brother to Norma, Richard, Allan and Olive, Peter and Helen, Mary and Jim, Jane, Paul, Sam and Denise, Faith and Arthur, Esther and Ernie, Priscilla and Bill. Brother-in-law of Christine and the late John. Poppa to Danni, Georgia, Holly, Campbell, and Zoe. Special thanks to all of the staff at Lower Hutt Hospital for their loving care shown to Barty and family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. A funeral service for Barty will be held in the Petone Rugby Clubrooms, Udy Streeet, Petone, on Friday, 28 February 2020 at 2.30pm, and thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020