  • "With very deepest sympathy to all Johns family. We were..."
    - James and Julie Cowie
Service Information
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato
3330
073789636
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 p.m.
The Founders Chapel of Remembrance
117 Rickit Street
Taupo
Death Notice

BARRETT,
John William (JB):
"Took His Final Lap"
Suddenly in Rotorua Hospital on his birthday, 20 February 2020, aged 73 years. Much loved soulmate of Kay. Devoted Dad of Lisa, Shanelle, and Aidan, and father-in-law of Katie and Neil. Adored Johnie of Amelia, Maddison, Luella, Victoria and Olivia. JB's funeral will take place at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo, on Friday 6th March 2020 at 2.00pm. Please bring your classic cars in celebration of JB's life. Communications with JB's family c/- PO Box 940,Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 26, 2020
