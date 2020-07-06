BALLANTYNE,
John Aubrey:
Peacefully on Saturday, 4 July 2020, aged 87 years. Much loved husband of Rosemary. Loved father and father-in-law of Angela and Mark, and Diana and Nicholas. Adored Grandad of Kate and Hannah, Sophie, Olivia and Emma. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, cnr Hill and Molesworth Streets, Wellington, on Tuesday, 7 July at 2.00pm. Donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left at the service or at www.wfa.org.nz. Messages for the Ballantyne Family can be sent C/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from July 6 to July 7, 2020