John BACHE

Service Information
Gee and Hickton - Porirua
6 Norrie Street, North City
Porirua, Wellington
042375332
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Andrew's Church
Plimmerton
Death Notice

BACHE, John George:
John died on 25 August 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret for 65 years. Loving and proud father of Sarah, Janet, Elaine and John. Kind and supportive father-in-law to Errol, Mark and Katrin. Much loved grandpa of Matthew, Laura, Jeremy, Elizabeth, Christopher, Bridget, Robert, Peter, David, Yannick and Nele.
He will be remembered with love and greatly missed.
A service will be held on Wednesday 2 September at 1.00pm at St Andrew's Church in Plimmerton.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332. FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 29, 2020
