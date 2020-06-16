ARCHIBALD, John:
Of Paraparaumu Beach, formerly of Wellington. Peacefully at Summerset Hospital on Monday 15 June 2020. Aged 83 years. Loved husband of Jacqui. Loved father and father-in-law of Matthew & Naomi, Jodie, and Hayley. Loved Poppo of Jack, Samuel, Joshua, and Tyla. Loved brother of Simon & Lesley. A service to farewell John will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Friday 19 June 2020, at 1.30pm, to be followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society of New Zealand (www.cancernz.org.nz) would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on June 16, 2020