John ANGUS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John ANGUS.
Service Information
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland
0748
+(649)-489-5737
Death Notice

ANGUS, John:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 8 July 2020, aged 89. John was a distinguished administrator and life member of both the Mitchell Park Squash Club (Lower Hutt) and the Takapuna Bowling Club. He was also a past secretary of the Takapuna North Probus Club. John was a former long-time employee of NZI Insurance. Heartfelt thanks to all of the dedicated staff at Northbridge Rest Home and Hospital who took such excellent care of John in recent years. A private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on July 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.