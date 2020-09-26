ABSOLOM, John Patrick:

On Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Hastings, aged 76 years. Only son of the late Rosemary and Dick Absolom. Dearly loved husband of Star. Brother and brother-in-law of Sue and John Upton, Elizabeth and Tom Fleming, brother-in-law of Prue and Pete Jackson. Proud father and father-in-law of Jeremy and Annabelle, Daniel and Kate, Willie and Debs, and Ben and Katie. Treasured grandfather of Hugo, Archie, Ralph; Jacobie, Georgiana, Oscar; Star, Thomasina; Freddy, Arabella and Lachie. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of St John, Hawkes Bay Hospital and the Cranford Hospice for their wonderful care of John and support of the family. The funeral for John will take place at Omatua, 1866 Puketitiri Road, Rissington, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 1.00pm.





