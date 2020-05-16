Johannes MARÉCHAL

Death Notice

MARÉCHAL, Johannes
Hendrikus Gerardus (John):
On May 10, 2020, peacefully at his home; aged 90 years. Cherished husband of Elizabeth. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Nico & Janny, Han (dec) & Marieke, May & Peter (dec), Gerda; Prue & Horace (dec), Spencer & Julie, Peter & Steph and Tony (dec). Sadly missed by all his extended family. Special thanks to Dr Michael Dunn for his extraordinary care and support, Te Omanga Hospice, Nurse Maude Carers, and the District Nurses. Service details will follow.

Published in Dominion Post on May 16, 2020
